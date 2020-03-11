Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 11: Ishaani Is About To Confess Her Love For NV

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday on Star Plus and Hotstar. Read to find out what happened in the latest episode of Sanjivani 2.

Sanjivani 2 written update for March 11, 2020

In the last Sanjivani 2 episode, Rahil and Sid were watching the news regarding Ishaani and NV's successful surgery. Rahil forced Sid to unveil the truth to Ishaani but he did not want to mess up her and NV's life. Meanwhile, NV visited a restless Bebe who was thinking about Ishaani and NV’s divorce. NV asked her what was she doing, to which she responded saying that she wanted to see him living a happy life with Ishaani. NV said that Ishaani did not want to be with him and he did not want to forcefully be with her.

By that time, Ishaani entered the house too and recalled all the moments that she shared with NV and other family members of the house. Bittu went up to Ishaani and asked her what happened. Ishaani asked for her forgiveness as she could not even try to initiate a conversation with her. Bittu told her that it was fine and also asked her to forget the past by burning the bitter memories in the holy bonfire that night. She asked her to move on in life and give her relationship with NV yet another chance. Ishaani agreed to do so, while Bebe asked NV to burn the divorce papers in the fire and move on with Ishaani.

However, NV did not agree with Bebe and decided on keeping his word to Ishaani by handing over the divorce papers to her so that she could move on. Later, Sid was looking at Ishaani’s photograph when Rahil visited him. Rahil asked him to unveil the truth to Ishaani again as her marriage with NV was a deal. He explained Sid about their divorce which would happen once she helped NV to save his life. Sid got the hope of getting reunited with Ishaani and he decided to confess everything to Ishaani during Holi celebrations.

At night during the Holi celebration, Ishaani told NV that she wanted to talk to him regarding something but NV asked her to first greet her Mama and Mami. Ishaani’s Mama and Mami congratulated Sid for his successful surgery and later wondered whether Sid had said the truth to Ishaani or not. It was revealed that it was actually them who had sent the goons to stop Sid from reaching the mandap. They overheard Sid and Rahil when they talked about Sid going to reveal the truth to Ishaani. They decided to stop Sid at any cost as they did not want to break NV and Ishaani's marriage. They were shocked after they came to know about NV and Ishaani's divorce. Sid was ready to confess the truth to Ishaani while Ishaani was about to confess her love for NV.

