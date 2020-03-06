'Sanjivani 2' Written Update | March 6: Ishani Find The Truth Behind Sid's Overdose

Sanjivani 2 is the second season of the hit medical drama Sanjivani that aired between 2002-2005. The revamped medical drama premiered on August 12, 2019, and stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. The show airs on StarPlus and Hotstar. Take a look at the written update of the latest episode that airs on March 6.

ALSO READ| Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 5: NV Asks Ishaani To Do His And Bebe's Surgery

'Sanjivani 2' written update for March 6

The episode starts with Dr Ishani performing surgery in the OR with Dr Rishab aiding her. She successfully completes her surgery on NV. After a while, NV is shifted to the ward where Ishani comes to meet him. NV is proud of Ishani that she single-handedly completed the difficult surgery. He then takes the phone from Dr Rahil and calls Mr Mehta to suggest Ishani’s name as his assistant in the upcoming surgery.

ALSO READ| Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 4: NV Lies About Ishaani In The Board Meeting

Just when NV starts talking to Mr Mehta on phone, Dr Rishabh intervenes and tells him that Ishani has done a blunder while performing surgery on NV. Rahil said that he has checked the reports and everything came out fine. To which, Dr Rishabh says that Ishani has left a whole gauge roll inside NV.

Rishabh starts badmouthing Ishani but NV shuts him down and then shows everybody a CCTV clip of the same surgery. It is then revealed that Ishani had actually done the surgery perfectly and it was Dr Rishabh who did the mistake.

ALSO READ| Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 3: Ishaani And NV Save Sid's Life

NV then asks Rishabh about the truth about Sid’s surgery as well. To which Rishabh finally breaks down and tells that he mistakenly overdosed Sidharth and left the bottle in Ishani’s coat so that she is blamed. He said that he did this to protect his career and he then asks for forgiveness from Dr Ishani who is furious about Dr Rishabh's petty act.

NV then tells Rishabh that his act will be put forward in front of the board members and they would decide his fate in the hospital. Rishabh leaves and then Sid enters the room saying that he wants Ishani to do the surgery even when she hasn’t performed any surgery in 3 years. Sid mentions that he wants Ishani to be by his side even if he dies at the operation table. NV then makes a call to Dr Mehta and confirms that Ishani would be assisting him tomorrow for Sid’s surgery.

Ishani feels grateful towards NV as he cleared her name from Rishabh’s allegations and even gave her the chance to perform surgery on him and Bebe. She then tells NV that she wants to stay with Bebe as it will calm her for tomorrow, which is a very big day for her, and NV agrees.

ALSO READ| Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 2: NV Refuses To Return Ishaani's Medicines

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.