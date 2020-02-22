'Sanjivani 2', 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' And Other Top TV News Of This Week

This starting week of February has been amongst the most thrilling weeks for Indian TV reality shows. Fans were entertained to witness several things unfolding on television. Well, if you missed out on the fun things happening on TV, here is a list of the things that you might want to catch up to.

'Sanjivani 2'- Bebe worrying about NV and Ishaani’s divorce

In the last episode of Sanjivani 2, Bebe heard about NV and Ishaani's divorce in this episode. NV and Ishaani tried to console her and told her not to worry, but Bebe responded that after learning that the future of her children was at stake, she could not remain calm. She asked Ishaani to keep her hand on her head and to tell the truth. Ishaani couldn't help but admit it was the truth.

'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' – Shehnaaz Gill reveals that Sidharth Shukla doesn’t feel the same way as she does

With all the suitors locked up inside the house, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has already started churning out drama. Shehnaaz Gill went on a date with the comedian. He managed to keep Shehnaaz entertained during the date. The pair spoke about the famous Sidnaaz bond and the actor revealed that Sidharth Shukla doesn’t feel for her the way she feels for him. She was heard saying that the relationship is from her side.

'Beyhadh 2' - MJ tests Maya's fear that turns into 'sanak'

Beyhadh 2's last week episodes were a roller coaster ride for the audience and fans as many twists and turns took place. But the audience was thrilled when Maya confronted MJ. Not only she confronted him, but also threatened MJ. It came as shock for all as in the previous episodes Maya use to get nervous and panic in the presence of MJ.

'Kundali Bhagya' – Preeta runs from police custody, Karan puts efforts to save her

Preeta was tricked into an attempted murder case by Mahira. Preeta was taken back to the police station after a hearing. The police van met with an accident and then Karan made Preeta run from the police custody. Karan and Preeta found the driver of the truck and took him to Luthra Mansion so that they could make him speak that Preeta was not guilty.

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' (A new tragedy in Anurag and Prerna's life)

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, featuring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan witnessed a high-end drama. Anurag and Prerna have left no stone unturned in finding out Viraj and Komolika's vicious plans respectively. While Anurag caught hold of Viraj's fake identity, Prerna on the other got trapped into Komolika's evil plan.

