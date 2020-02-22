'Sanjivani 2' Weekly Highlights; Know What Happened This Week (Feb 14th-Feb 21st)

Sanjivani 2 premiered on August 12, 2019, and has since become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005. It was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3). It airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani weekly written update (Feb 14-Feb 21)

On Feb 14th episode:

Sid realized that he was in a coma for the last three years and he wanted to give a hug to Ishaani as she deserved it. Rahil told NV in that Sid needed Ishaani. Ishaani asked them not to look at her like that, because she was still looking for her answers. Ishaani excused herself and wrote on the glass something. NV had gone to meet Ishaani and had seen her writing. Ishaani asked NV not to stop her while NV assured her he wasn't there to discourage her but just wanted to tell her to look forward to a new start. Ishaani said she had been waiting for this day for 3 years and now when Sid has woken up, he doesn't remember anything.

On Feb 18th episode:

Ishaani insults NV and asks NV for a divorce but NV denies it. Ishaani tried approaching Sid for answers while Rahil is concerned about Sid's health. NV turned Ishaani away and tried hard not to let her reveal the truth. Indirectly, he begged her not to ask anything while Rahil too urged her for the same. Ishaani then told Sid, he wasn't well and they'd discuss it later. Ishaani was about to leave when Sid asked if he had done anything wrong and asked why she distanced herself from him. Ishaani runs away from him.

On Feb 19th episode:

Ishaani remembering the time when Ratan came to her and, despite her resistance, told her about buying Sanjivani. Later, even after understanding her state, he violently dragged her to Sanjivani. He pushed her into a confusing situation in which she had to choose between the patients or herself. She said he wanted her to treat Dr. Sid despite knowing she was going through the mental trauma.

On Feb 20th episode:

NV went into a struggle with goons making derogatory remarks about Ishaani and getting wounded by a knife. Ishaani came to Sid and there was a mosquito net around the bed separating them both. Ishaani spoke to Sid about how he had introduced her and promised to stay forever by her side. She even questioned him about his rude behaviour.

On Feb 21st episode:

Bebe heard about NV and Ishaani's divorce in this episode. NV and Ishaani tried to console her and told her not to worry, but Bebe responded that after learning that the future of her children was at stake, she could not remain calm. She asked Ishaani to keep her hand on her head and to tell the truth. Ishaani couldn't help but admit it was the truth.

