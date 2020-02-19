'Sanjivani 2' Written Update For February 19: NV Tries Proposing To Ishaani

Sanjivani 2 premiered on August 12, 2019, and has since become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005. It was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3). It airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 19, 2020

The episode begins with Ishaani recalling the time when Ratan came to her and informed about buying Sanjivani for her despite her resistance. Later, he forcefully dragged her to Sanjivani even after knowing her condition. He forced her into a confusing situation where she had to choose between herself or the patients. She said that he wanted her to treat Dr Sid despite knowing the mental trauma she was going through.

She said that she thought he did everything because he cared for her but he just wanted to be a hero and make her the villain. Ishani begged for a divorce. Ishaani tried going away but a shocked Ratan held her hand. He said that he won’t leave her as she’s his responsibility and her happiness mattered to him. Ishaani left from there.

Ratan was crying on the bed when Bebe came there. She said that he was putting his own life at risk for Dr Sid. She said that what was the need for him to bring her in front of him and hurt her.

NV said that Ishaani’s life stopped at the mandap and she can move on only when she gets answers from Sid. Bebe said that Shashank saved her as it was his duty as a doctor. She asked him to forget about Sid and try making Ishaani feel his love towards her. She asked him to express his feelings to Ishaani

Ishaani came to Sanjivani to inform Sid about the past and before that NV came. NV stopped and took out his purse and saw Ishaani’s picture in it. He spoke to the picture about how much he loved her and wished for her to understand it. Sid got violent asking for Ishaani and Rahil tried to control him. Ishaani hid after seeing all this.

Ishaani was hiding in the cleaning room when NV came there and they both come close. Ishaani said that she knew that he wanted to treat Sid but NV said that he did not care about it anymore. He gave the rose to her but Ishaani threw it away as she was allergic to rose. She tried going out but the door was stuck. NV helped her and she left. He picked up the rose with a proposal ring in it which fell.

