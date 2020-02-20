Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 20: NV Gets Into A Fight With Goons

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 20, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani came to Sid and both were separated from each other by a mosquito net around the bed. Ishaani spoke to Sid about how he had proposed her and also promised to stay by her side forever. She also confronted him about his rude behaviour with her because of his problems with her Mama and Mami.

She made him understand that every relationship has problems but his behaviour towards her was very rude but however had forgiven him. She said that she waited for him in the Mandap to marry him while he ditched her and went to the States and asked him what did she do to deserve all the pain. She kept on questioning him but Sid did not respond.

Annoyed by which, Ishaani peeped into the mosquito net and found out that Sid was fast asleep. She realised that Sid was asleep while she was venting out her emotions. She was about to leave from there but Sid held her hand. He murmured in his sleep and asked Ishaani to not go away from him. Ishaani got furious and rushed out.

Meanwhile, NV was preparing an artificial rose to propose Ishaani and mocked himself for being madly in love with her. Ishaani came inside the room and said that she had done what he wanted her to do. She also said that she had met Sid and was ready to take care of him.

She further added that she was also ready to take the duty of a doctor while NV was on cloud nine hearing it. However, Ishaani added a condition for doing everything and told him that it was her right. She prosed a deal to him, out of which, both of them could make a profit. She asked NV to sign the divorce papers for her in return for treating Sid if he wanted her to take up her duty as a doctor.

NV was shocked after hearing it when Ishaani asked him to give her freedom yet again. They were about to argue when Bittu entered the room and asked them if something was wrong. However, Both of them stood silent while Bebe also came there and scolded Bittu for disturbing them. She too noticed that there was something wrong between the two and they were trying to hide it. Bittu called them out for a surprise party and they all got into the car.

Bittu asked Ishaani and NV to feed each other at the fair where they had arrived to have junk food. NV was about to feed Ishaani and Ishaani did not let him do so. A scoundrel passed comments on Ishaani and NV got furious. He started to thrash them and they got into a fight. NV got hurt with a knife wound on his hand and Bebe fell down unconscious after looking at it.

The police arrested the goons later while Bebe was taken to the hospital. NV apologized to Bebe while Ishaani came there. They both started arguing with each other and amidst their argument, Bebe woke up. NV saw it and tried to calm Ishaani down but she did not and revealed about their divorce in front of Bebe while Bebe heard it.

