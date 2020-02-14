'Sanjivani 2' Written Update February 14: Sid Wants To Hug Ishaani

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 14, 2020

In today's episode, Rahil said to NV that Sid needed Ishaani. Ishaani asked them to not look at her like that because she was still looking for her answers. Ishaani excused herself and wrote something on the glass. NV went to meet Ishaani and saw her writing. Ishaani told NV to not stop her while NV told her that he was not there to stop her but just wanted to tell her to look forward to a new beginning. However, Ishaani said that she waited for 3 years for that day and now when Sid woke up, he remembered nothing.

She said that she was nothing because her career was at stake, her relationships have broken and in return, she was bearing everyone's hatred while Sid gained everyone's sympathy. Ishaani later broke down and said that she failed while NV asked Ishaani to keep patience

Ishaani said that now she would make Sid recall the past and give answers to her questions. On the other hand, Sid woke up and asked for Ishaani, his mother and uncle. Rahil lied to Sid and said that Ishaani had gone on round and his mother and uncle had gone to the temple. He thought that he could not tell him the truth that his mother and uncle were no more. Meanwhile, Sid asked for Ishaani and his health worsened. Rahil looked for Ishaani and saw NV.

Later, NV introduced himself to Sid. Sid asked him from how long was he in a coma. He told him that he was in a come for three years and Sid got teary-eyed. He then realised that Ishaani was waiting for him for the past three years. He shared a talk with NV and NV asked him to not stress over it. Sid continued talked with NV and said that after getting well, he would give Ishaani a tight hug so that she would forget all the pain that she bore for 3 years. Sid slept while talking and NV took care of him. The episode ended with Rahil and NV having a conversation wherein Rahil told NV that only Ishaani could cure Sid and pled him to convince Ishaani to help Sid.

