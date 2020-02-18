Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 18: NV Refuses To Divorce Ishaani

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows on Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 18, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani tried to ask about the answers from Sid while Rahil is worried about Sid's condition. NV diverted Ishaani and tried hard to not let her reveal the truth. He indirectly begged her to not ask anything while Rahil too convinced her for the same. Ishaani then told Sid that he was not well and they would discuss everything later. Ishaani was about to leave when Sid held her hand which shocked her. He asked her if he did anything wrong and asked for the reason why she was distancing herself from him while Ishaani ran away.

Meanwhile, NV handled Sid and said that he arranged everything because he returned after 3 years while everyone applauded for him. However, Sid was worried about Ishaani's behaviour towards him but NV promised him that he would make Ishaani agree as she was his responsibility. Sid kept identifying Ishaani as his wife while Bebe got disgusted because of it. NV left the place while Rahil asked Sid about what he wanted. Sid asked for Vada pav and Rahil smiled.

Ishaani came out and found green chillies with vada pav on the table. She recalled the moments and started having those chillies one by one. Bebe saw it and asked Ishaani what she was doing. She asked her to not trouble herself while Ishaani said that NV was troubling her with Sid. She cried while Bebe hugged her and consoled her. She asked why was he doing all that. They both went to NV's cabin and found out that NV was with Rahil and other doctors. They all discussed about Sid's condition.

NV told Rahil to make sure that everyone in the hospital needed to hide from Sid that Ishaani was his wife. Rahil apologized to NV for his behaviour and thanked him for working hard in terms of Sid's condition. He blamed Ishaani for not being understanding at all in comparison to Sid. NV was about to back Ishaani but found her near the door while she ran away from there.

Ishaani went home and had her depression pills. NV went there too and Ishaani told him that she had finally understood the game plan. However, she soon gave the divorce papers to NV but he refused to sign them and said that he wanted to save their relation. She told him that it was all a game plan of him so that he could satisfy his ego. She continued saying that he wanted to make the impossible happen which did not happen and also blamed him of being a crooked man.

