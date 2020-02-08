Sanjivani 2 Written Update Of Last Week: Highlights From Feb 3 To Feb 7, 2020

Sanjivani 2 is one of the most popular television soap operas. Premiered on August 12, 2019, the first season of the show aired between 2002 to 2005. The ongoing season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Bahl, Namit Khanna, and Gurdeep Kohli in pivotal roles. This medical drama television series airs on Star Plus and streams online on Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update highlights from February 3 to February 7

Rahil asks about Sid’s whereabouts



In this episode of Sanjivani 2, Ishani looks restless and lost in thoughts. When she arrives at Sanjivani, Rahil and Philo ask her about Sid’s whereabouts. He requests her and reveals how he is being punished. Rahil reminds Ishani about her chemistry with Sid. He also makes her realise how encouraging was he to her. Ishani remembers him guiding her through surgery.

Ishani breaks down

Ishani cries when Ratan preforms Mangalsutra ritual. She keeps thinking of Sid. Ishani runs into her room and Ratan comes behind her to pacify her and express how much he wants to support her through every thick and thin. Later on, she sneaks into Sid’s room during the night. However, Ratan is aware and keeps an eye on her.

Ratan supports Ishani

Ishani breaks down thinking about Sid. Later on, her hand touches his hand. Suddenly, Sid’s pulse rate increases drastically. He is in critical condition. However, other doctors start blaming and criticising Ishani. But Ratan comes forward to defend her.

Rahil tries to revive Sid

Rahil tries his level best to revive Sid. He injects Sid believing him to be fine soon. Ishani could not see him suffer and starts crying. But Ratan arrives to console her. Ishani manages to save Sid after his heartbeat lowers down. However, after some time, Sid starts getting seizures and keeps everyone in shock. Moreover, Ishani could not believe her eyes.

Ishani is shocked

Rishabh asks Ishani for help. He wants to save Sid whose ear was bleeding and his brain started to swell. He mistakenly overdoses Sid and accuses Ishani of the same. He gets scared as his fault would destroy his medical career. Later on, Ratan takes control of the situation. The episode ends here.



