Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 26: Ishaani Challenges NV

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on Star Plus on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show titled Sanjivani aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The second season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopra and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The show's timing has been shifted to 6:30 pm since February 3, 2020, and it airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 26, 2020

In today's episode, NV asked Dr Mehta to anyhow figure out a way to improve Sid's condition as he was an important member of Sanjivani. He also told Dr Mehta that he had heard about how he performed an extremely complicated surgery of a 70-year-old patient and saved his life, he asked him to do something similar and save Sid's life too. Mehta gave it a thought and told NV that they could perform a surgery but its success rate was extremely low and that it would go on for 24 hours. He also said that he would need assistance from a good doctor for the surgery.

Ishaani asked NV that she wanted to assist Dr Mehta for Sid's surgery. Rahil and Rishab disagreed with her decision and asked NV to not let her do it because she had done blunders earlier and that she was mentally unfit. However, NV shut the discussion and told them that Sid would decide who would perform his surgery.

Everyone went up to Sid and explained to him the whole situation. After hearing out everyone's point of view, Sid still decided to let Ishaani assist Dr Mehta with his surgery as he thought that nothing would happen to him if Ishaani was with him and also told them that she was one of the best doctors of Sanjivani.

Later, NV called everyone including Dr Mehta for a meeting, wherein Mehta told NV that Ishaani would not assist him with Sid's surgery, which shocked Ishaani. When NV returned home, Ishaani welcomed him with an aarti. She taunted him saying that everyone thought that she was a useless doctor. Meanwhile, Bebe arrived there and asked NV why he did so.

NV told Bebe that Ishaani's blood test, which was done by Rahil, stated that her blood is mixed with an excess amount of anti-depressants which is why she was not fit to take up any surgeries. Bebe got shocked hearing it, while later Ishaani found NV sitting on a sofa and challenged him that she would prove herself and would definitely perform the surgery. NV told himself that he too wanted the same.

