Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 3 | Ishaani, Rahil And Philo Save Sid

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update- February 3, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani returns after admitting Sid. She visits her house to look out for Rahil and nurse Philo in the parking lot. Both Rahil and Philo begs Ishaani to reveal the details about whatever had happened between Sid and her. They tell her that although what Sid did with her was wrong, she should not forget that he is her senior and has encouraged her in her work. Rahil tells her that Sid used to help the needy every time and asks her to recall everything.

They ask her to reveal the place where she had admitted Shashank's son. Meanwhile, Rahil gets a call and is shocked. He starts taunting Ishaani saying that she is after Sid's life as she sent him to the cemetery first and then to a hospital where organ donation was conducted. Ishaani gets shocked and all of them rush to the nursing home.

On the other hand, Sid is taken away to get his organs removed. Meanwhile, Ishaani, Philo and Rahil arrives at the place and start interrogating the receptionist about Sid. Rahil starts blaming Ishaani for being careless yet again and tells her that he would not forgive her if something happens to Sid. As the senior doctor commences Sid's surgery, Ishaani, Rahil and Philo barge in and thrash the doctor. Soon, the police arrive and Rahil request them to send Sid back to Sanjivani. However, they deny by saying that they have to send him to the same place as instructed by higher authorities.

Ishaani visits her home and gets shocked seeing Sid there. NV lashes out at her for being careless by putting Sid's life at stake. She breaks down and tells him that she was unaware of the forgery. NV consoles her and tells her that if she does not want Sid there, he would shift him to Sanjivani. Ishaani agrees but says that she would not go to Sanjivani. As NV tries to convince her, they hear a noise outside. Bebe sneaks out and sees Bittu bringing their neighbours in, so she asks Ishaani and Sid to behave normally. Bebe welcomes them and asks the reason for their arrival. They tells her that they came to visit NV and Ishaan had brought Suhag as a gift for Ishaani for her muh dikayi. They ask NV to apply bindi on her forehead.

Precap: They had asked NV to tie mangalsutra to Ishaani, but Ishaani ran away.

