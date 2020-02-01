Sanjivani 2 Written Update Of Last Week | Highlights From January 26 - January 31, 2020

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from today and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Also Read | 'Sanjivani 2' Written Update For January 27 | Ishaani Is About To Enter Sid's Ward

Sanjivani 2 written update highlights (January 26-January31)

Bebe and Nurse Philo stop Ishaani from entering Sid's ward

After Nurse Philo and Bebe find out that Sid has been admitted to Sanjivani and his case has been assigned to Ishaani. However, they decided to stop Ishaani from entering Sid's ward while Philo wondered why would NV assign Sid’s case to Ishaani knowing about them. Amidst that, Ishaani arrived and both Bebe and Philo stopped her from entering and told her that some more tests are yet to be done.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For January 28 | Ishaani And NV Save Sid

Bebe and Nurse Philo decide to transfer Sid to another hospital

Bebe gets worried about Ishaani and insisted on shifting Sid to another hospital. Nurse Philo got Ishaani's sign on the papers by tricking her. On her way out from the hospital, NV entered and Philo took Sid's body to the mortuary and kept it next to the dead body. Philo, by mistake, kept the transfer paper on the dead body.

Sid gets taken away to the cemetery

Mistaken as the dead body, Sid's body gets taken away to the burial ground by the ward boys. Later, NV got the call from the other hospital stating that the body which they had sent had passed away long back. Everyone blamed Ishaani for signing the transfer papers.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For January 30 | Ishani Thinks Of Shifting SId

Ishaani gets shocked looking at Sid's body

After NV realised that the wrong body was taken to the burial ground, he ran to dig out the body from the grave. While digging the grave, he blamed Ishaani for being careless and told her that she was responsible for what had happened. NV later found Sid's body in the grave and Ishaani went numb as she saw his body.

Ishaani gets nostalgic

Bebe and Philo admitted their mistake and told Ishaani that they did it for their good. Bebe asked Ishanni to find a way out of it and Ishaani's past flashed in front of her eyes. She yelled "I hate him" and said that she wanted answers to her questions and insisted on not wanting to stay under one roof with Sid.

Also Read | Sanjivani 2 Written Update For January 31, 2020 | Ishaani Gets Nostalgic

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.