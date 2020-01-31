Sanjivani 2 Written Update For January 31, 2020 | Ishaani Gets Nostalgic

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update- January 31, 2020

Today's episode starts as Ishaani lashes out at NV Singh because he asks Ishaani to see Sid's face. She sees a glimpse of Sid's face and lost her temper as her past flashed in front of her eyes. Ishaani lost her calm describing how Sid left her in the Mandap on their wedding day and all she wanted now are answers to her questions from Sid. But, she yelled that whom should she ask all the questions to, Sid's body?

Ishaani, then, lay on the bed weeping and shivering. She did not want to be under the same roof with Sid, shouting "I hate him", out loud and decided to leave the home. But Bebe hugged her and asks her to find a permanent solution to her problem so that three of their lives would not get affected any further. Ishaani gives it a thought.

Meanwhile, in a nursing home, two doctors plan at removing some organs out of an abandoned body to make some money. They wait for finding a much younger person's body to remove organs from, and at the same time, Ishaani calls them regarding admitting Sid in their hospital. They get happy hearing how old Sid was and instantly send an ambulance to pick him up.

Later, Rahil and Nurse Philo start looking out for the hospital where Sid is admitted but could not locate it, so they start panicking and get worried about Sid. Ishaani accompanies Sid to the hospital and on their way starts recalling her moments with Sid.

Those two doctors ask Ishaani to fill a form and ask her questions about his family. But Ishaani does not have any information and tells them the same and asks them to take care of him.

Ishaani also tells them if they feel like they need anything then they can contact her and while she could hear them talking about organs but neglected it and left. Eventually, Sid is taken to the OT.

Precap: Rahil gets to know about the organ trafficking taking place in the nursing home where Sid is admitted. He blames Ishaani for it and she gets shocked.

