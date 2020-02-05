Sanjivani 2 Written Update For February 5 | NV Takes A Stand For Ishaani

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from Monday (February 3) and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update - February 5, 2020

In today's episode, Ishaani went near Sid and Ratan watched them from afar. She panicked and decided to leave, but her dress got stuck at the hook of Sid's bed. She tried removing it while her hand touched Sid's hand by mistake as he too tried helping her. She then told him that he was the reason for her pain and also told her that she hates him. She then went to her room and slept beside Ratan and started crying, while Ratan pretended to be asleep.

On the next day, Ratan told Ishaani that he was shifting Sid to Sanjivani and was handing over his case to another doctor. He asked her for one favour, which was to return to Sanjivani. However, Ishaani called him stubborn and blamed him on forcing his decisions on her without understanding her pain.

Later, Rahil came there and lashes out at Ratan for being selfish and only paying attention to fulfilling his wife's demands. He also started blaming Ishaani for continuously putting Sid's life in danger. NV intervened in their conversation and told Rahil that whatever happened was unintentional and later asked him to take Sid to Sanjivani. Rahil agreed and took Sid along with him in the ambulance.

On their way to Sanjivani, Rahil treated Sid and tried to revive him from the coma. NV brought in another patient whose case was handled by Rishab and Ishaani, Ratan told the patient's wife that her husband's heart has failed 60% and they needed to perform a surgery.

Ishaani stood outside and was hesitant to enter the war due to Sid's presence but NV forced her to come, and she agreed. NV introduced all the doctors to the patient's wife and assured her that they would give her husband the best treatment. However, Ishaani still could not get over Sid and paid minimal attention to Singh. Ratan then shook her to grab her attention while the clipboard in his hands fell down. She bent to pick it up while her hand touched Sid's hand yet again. Meanwhile, Sid's pulse rate started increasing, because of which, Rahil panicked.

Rahil and Rishab tried to revoke him to stability while Ishaani ran away from there and dropped the clipboard on the floor. Ratan, then, asked Rahil and nurse Philo to not panic and treat them without being emotionally weak. Later, everyone started praying for Sid's wellbeing and Ishaani begged Ratan to not force her to pray for Sid. However, Rahil taunted her yet again and blamed her for not respecting his pain. Ratan stepped in and lashed out at Rahil. He told him that he was being biased towards Sid and told him that Ishaani was equally in pain and depressed. He asked Rahil to pray for both Sid and Ishaani's well-being while looking at NV with pride for taking a stand.

