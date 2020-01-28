Sanjivani 2 Written Update For January 28 | Ishaani And NV Save Sid

Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Star Plus which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm and airs from Monday to Friday, on both Star Plus and Hotstar.

Sanjivani 2 written update- January 28, 2020

Today's episode starts with NV holding Ishaani in his arms. After she gets back onto her feet, NV asks her to reheat the Gajar ka halwa that Bebe brought for her. Ishaani does not agree upon having the Halwa and tries to move-away but NV persists her to have some because Bebe had specifically got the halwa for her.

Later, Ishaani agrees on having some while, Bebe, on the other hand, thinks that it took her three years to make NV and Ishaani sleep in one room and does not want things to get ruined by Sid's entry so she asks Philo to not let Ishaani meet Sid anyhow. However, nurse Philo tells Bebe that NV assigned Sid's case to Ishaani and it is difficult to keep them away from each other for a long time.

Bebe pleads her to shift Sid to some other hospital because it is a matter of three lives but Philo hesitates. Bebe insists on wanting to shift him to another hospital and promises to take good care of him. Meanwhile, NV pulls Ishaani's leg by not giving her the halwa but Ishaani takes it herself later and while leaving, she asks NV to thank Bebe for the same.

Nurse Philo approaches Ishaani to make her sign the transfer papers for Sid on Bebe's insistence and she signs it too. Later, they take Sid to the ambulance but on their way they spot NV. In order to escape from NV's sight, Philo takes Sid to the mortuary but keeps the file on another body. Once everyone leaves, Philo takes a dead body instead of Sid and asks the ward boy to take it to the ambulance. Sid gets mistaken with the dead body and is taken to the burial ground.

Ishaani looks out for her patient but misses out on seeing Sid who gets taken away at the same time. After some time, NV gets a call from another hospital saying that the patient they have sent died hours back. When asked about the doctor who signed it, he gets to know that it's Ishaani. He misunderstands that Ishaani intentionally shifted the patient to escape from her duty. He angrily goes to her and lashes out at her again.

Ishaani tries explaining things to him but he does not listen to her. Soon he discovers that the patient is being taken to the burial ground and says Ishaani is responsible if anything happens to him. He takes Ishaani with him to saves the person. They reach the burial ground and start digging the grave. With great difficulty, they manage to lift the coffin and open it. Ishaani gets shocked on seeing Sid. They find him breathless and rushes to treat him while Ishaani is still shocked.

