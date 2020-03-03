Sanjivani 2 Written Update For March 3: Ishaani And NV Save Sid's Life

Star Plus' Sanjivani 2 has become one of the most popular television shows of Indian television which premiered on August 12, 2019. The first season of the show aired between 2002-2005 and was off-air for more than a decade before being revamped for a new season in 2019.

The new season of Sanjivani stars Surbhi Chandna, Gaurav Chopraa, and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. The timing of the show has been shifted to 6:30 pm from February 3, 2020, and airs from Monday to Friday, on Star Plus and Hotstar. Read to find out what happened in the latest Sanjivani 2 episode.

'Sanjivani 2' written update for March 3, 2020

In Tuesday night's Sanjivani 2 episode, Rahil was searching for Sid while NV spotted him and asked him what happened. Rahil said that Sid was missing and NV was shocked hearing it. Rishab said that he looked out for him everywhere in the hospital but could not find him.

NV asked Rahil and Rishab to search for him around the hospital, while he and Ishaani decided to search for him in the streets nearby Sanjivani. He called Ishaani who asked for her tablet but NV said that he would keep his promise. Everyone was searching for Sid on the roads and asked for several pedestrians about him. On the other hand, Sid was seen walking on the road half-conscious. He found himself in trouble and fell unconscious on a haystack.

However, NV saw that Ishaani was losing her control without her pills. He recalled the doctor saying that the side effects of reducing the consumption of the pills suddenly could be harmful. He offered her water and Ishaani said that she was fine.

On their way, Ishaani heard two people talking about a guy who fell unconscious in the hospital's clothes. She rushed there and NV followed her too. She later found Sid lying on a haystack unconscious and NV tried to wake him up. He found out that his nose was bleeding and told it to Ishaani. Ishaani tried helping him but Sid pushed her away and was unable to get up.

NV rushed to help her and caressed her face and said that he would not let anything happen to her. Sid saw it while NV managed to get Ishaani on her feet. They both turned to find Sid and realized that he was missing. Rahil called and asked what had happened to him while they continued their search.

Sid went to Gurudwara and sat on a bench. He was about to faint when someone tied a sacred cloth around his head and Sid fell on her lap fainting. That woman turned out to be Bebe. She called NV and told him about Sid being with her. NV said that he was coming and cut the call. He told it to Ishaani and both of them rushed to the temple and later rushed him to the hospital.

Sid woke up the next day and got furious after realizing that he was back in Sanjivani. NV calmed him and decided to do anything to stop him even if it was difficult for him. He said that his and Ishaani’s marriage was a forced one done for the sake of her Maama and Maami. Meanwhile, he signalled Rahil who dosed him with an injection.

