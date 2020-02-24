'Sanjivani' To Return With Third Season? Here Is What The Producer Has To Say About It

Sanjivani fans are currently enjoying the show’s second season. The fans were taken aback when they got to know that the show will end later next month on March 14, 2020. The fans are currently not happy about their favourite medical show starring Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna and Gaurav Chopra ending but wait there’s more. According to some media reports, the show is not coming back for a season 3.

Certain media reports stated that the show might come back for a third season. It was also speculated that season 2 will end with some unexpected twists and turns and also with a couple of cameos. An entertainment portal got in touch with the producer of Sanjivani 2, Siddharth P Malhotra.

He said that not Sanjivani, but a medical show is being written. He also added that the platform for it is not yet decided. He also said that it will be fully written and then made how they want it and then it will be released. He was later asked about if the show will come on the web or TV. He replied to it that he will write the whole thing first. He said that he will make the show how he wants it without anyone’s feedback or approval. He explained that it is normally the case if one pre-sells it to anyone and he made it clear that when he is happy, he will release it.

After this talk, he was again directly asked by the online portal if there is any possibility of the show coming back or not. He was also asked if the time slot led to a premature end of season 2. He replied to it that change of time was not the reason at all and it was the channel’s call. He also revealed that there were some branding issues.

