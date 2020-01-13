'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Shehnaaz Gill's Father To Enter The House?

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss 13 makes many handlines whenever the makers telecast the episode of nominations and Weekend Ka Vaar. It has been more than three months that the housemates are locked in the Bigg Boss house. While many are missing their family already, others are unable to cope up with the changes happening in the house. One such contestant is Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

The Punjabi singer-model has been seen having a tough time inside the house and as she has lost her temper and burst out like never before. In the recent episode, viewers saw her not only hitting and slapping Sidharth Shukla out of anger but also saw her trying to hurt her own self. In the last night's episode, even the Dabangg star who has been fond of her lost his temper and slammed her for her behaviour.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Is Shehnaaz Gill's Obsession About Sidharth Shukla Real?

Check out the post here:

Now according to the latest social media reports, after Shehnaaz's huge emotional breakdown, her father might be seen entering the house. Just like every season, even in this season housemates will meet their family members, friends and partners in the upcoming episode. If the reports for true then Shehnaaz's father, Santok Singh will be entering the house to meet his daughter.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Leaves The House After Salman Khan's Angry Reaction?

Netizens reaction:

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Emotional Sidharth Shukla Confesses His Feelings To Shehnaaz Gill

As soon as a picture was dropped on the internet about Sana's father entering the controversial house, netizens started pouring question and suggestions on what her father should do on entering the house. While some netizens wanted her father to provide her with the strength to get back into the game and others wanted him to slam Paras Chabbra for his ugly behaviour towards her.

Well, viewers are very excited to see if the reports are true and what the family members and close ones have to say to them. Audiences also feel that the family week episodes will surely turn out to be emotional as family members of Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Paras Chhabra, will also come to meet them. Stay tuned for more updates on Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Faces The WRATH Of Netizens For Fighting With Mahira Sharma

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.