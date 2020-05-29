'Heartbroken' Sara Khan Pens Open Letter To Media For Twisting Her 'innocent Statements'

Sara Khan has spent 10 years in the television industry and has become controversy's favourite child. Recently, she grabbed headlines for her lip job and cleared in an interview that she had used fillers for the lips but, it did not look good on her. However, matters still refuse to die down and this is when Sara took to her Instagram account to express her angst at being called "controversial".

The actor penned down an open letter to the media for tagging her as "controversial". She began her letter saying, "Today, even after I've done over twenty shows, why am I still being asked about my old mistakes?" and continued she was jealous of regular people.The reason for this, Sara explained was that they could forgive and forget their mistakes unlike a person of fame.

Further in the post, Sara Khan enunciated that she had been working in the industry for a long time and has done over 20 shows but still she is questioned about her past constantly. She also added that despite her comeback during which she has also explored her new penchant for singing, the media is still focused on what happened before. She asked if actors did not deserve a second chance like the rest.

Sara Khan ended her letter imploring the media fraternity to spread positivity, especially during the tough time of Coronavirus pandemic. She also pointed out that many actors have suffered from depression due to controversial headlines being written in their name. She asked everyone "to make this world a better place, not a bitter place".

Meanwhile, in an interview with a daily portal, she also opened up about the matter and said she had tried the procedure, but did not like the results. She also added that the look did not suit her and was waiting for the fillers to dissolve.

Sara Khan had made her acting debut in the television serial, Bidaai. Since then she has starred in a number of daily soaps like Preet Se Bandhi Ye Dori Ram Milaayi Jodi, Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq, Sasural Simar Ka, Bhagyalaxmi, Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle, Kavach...Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa and Namah. She also appeared on season 10 of Big Boss. Sara Khan also recently made her singing debut releasing a few of her new songs.

