'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Actor Rajesh Kumar Tests Positive For COVID-19; Read Details

Many Indian celebs have so far tested positive for COVID. Recently Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star, Rajesh Kumar also announced on Instagram that he has tested positive for the virus. He also revealed that currently he has been placed under home quarantine. Here's what this is about.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Rajesh Kumar tests COVID-19 positive

Rajesh Kumar, who is popular for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, recently took to his Instagram story to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. However, as the post says, Kumar is asymptomatic and is under home quarantine. He also said that he is being taken care of and thanked his friends and family for their prayers and good wishes. He added that he hopes to see everyone soon via his show, Excuse me Madam. Check out his post here:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajesh Kumar opened up about his health. The actor revealed that he had common symptoms and did not even feel unwell until he started feeling lethargic. The earliest signs came around August 20 and slowly he had a loss of smell and taste. When he got the first test done on August 22, it came positive. Since then he has been in isolation under home quarantine although he keeps up with his daily activities of yoga and exercise.

However, while the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai star tested positive for the virus, his wife Madhvi and two sons, Ayaan and Vyaan tested negative. But still, the actor was afraid he might have infected others while going for shoots and various activities. His CT points, which reveal whether an asymptomatic person can spread Coronavirus, was low enough to his relief.

Rajesh Kumar is popular for his role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. He used to essay the character of Rosesh Sarabhai who was known for his whiny and annoying nature. The actor has also delivered stellar performances in comedy series like Mrs and Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, Neeli Chatri Waale, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai and many more. Recently, he was working in Excuse Me Madam which is expected to air soon while he was last seen on the screen in Maharaj Ki Jai Ho.

