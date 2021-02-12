'Sargam Ki Sadhesatii Star Kunal Saluja On Being 'official Punjabi Tutor' For Cast On Sets

Sargam Ki Sadhesatii star Kunal Saluja revealed that he was the official Punjabi tutor for all of his castmates. The show which is all set to hit television screens on February 22, 2021, under the banner of SonyTV, has somewhat of an unusual plot. The cast of the upcoming show has come very close to each other in a little amount of time. Since the show is set in Delhi and the principal language of the show is spoken in Delhi, most of the cast is fascinated to learn the language. Kunal Saluja has been singled out by the cast to be the teacher.

Sargam Ki Sadhestii cast bonds over Punjabi

Kunal Saluja who will be playing the role of Aparshakti on the show shared his experience of teaching Punjabi on set. He said, "While the show is based in Ghaziabad, which is on the outskirts of Delhi everyone is quite fascinated to learn the most common language of Delhi which is Punjabi. During breaks between shoot, all of us usually hang out together and amidst playing pranks on each other and joking around, we tend to engage in some serious learning sessions. The cast is quite intrigued to learn that I am a Punjabi so, now I am the Punjabi tutor for everyone on the sets.” Further, he added, “It makes me happy to teach them the basics of Punjabi and it also helps in strengthening our bond.”

The Sargam ki Sadhestii plot revolves around Sargam, who will be played by Anjali Tatrari. Sargam has a special connection with the number 7.5 and this is why she is married into a family that has 7.5 men and no women. Kunal Saluja will be playing the husband of Sargam and his character Aparshakti is a carefree, romantic and compassionate person. It is set to be a romantic comedy which is meant to make audiences laugh and divert them from the daily problems of life.

The cast of the show has formed bonds of friendship and companionship with each other very quickly, to the point that they are inseparable now. They play pranks on each other, help each other practice, and even dance on set. They help each other bring out their hidden talents and encourage each other to do their best.

