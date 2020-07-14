Sargun Mehta’s Rendition Of 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' Will Leave You In Splits

Sargun Mehta is often known for her quirky social media posts wherein she never fails to unleash her fun side. The actor often manages to keep her fans entertained with these posts. Recently the actor shared an Instagram video reel wherein she can be seen singing to her heart's delight, and the caption was too hilarious.

Sargun Mehta can be seen singing Kaho Na Pyaar Hain

The video has Sargun singing popular Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel song, Kaho Na Pyaar Hain in an energetic manner. The actor also tries to pull off the hook step of the song which will leave you in splits. The Angrej actor is presumably singing at a social gathering and has the entire crowd cheering for her. She can be seen donning a blue top and shorts during her fun gig. But it was her caption which is extremely funny.

The Love Punjab actor wrote in the caption that after watching this video, she will be getting a lot of calls from singers for duet collaborations. Sargun added that she wants to inform those singers that she is 'busy'. Take a look at the actor's hilarious singing video.

On the work front, Sargun along with her husband Ravi Dubey is basking in the success of their latest music video titled Toxic. The song was sung by Badshah. The track also showed the couple in a never seen before avatar and was much loved by their fans. They played a couple whose relationship has hit rock-bottom and how they are battling through it.

Sargun Mehta was last seen in Jhalle

Sargun was last seen in the Punjabi film Jhalle. The film was touted to be a dark comedy and was written as well as directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. The actor was seen alongside Binnu Dhillon, Pavan Malhotra and, Harby Sangha in the movie. The actor will soon be seen in the movie Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya alongside Gurnam Bhullar. The romantic comedy flick is helmed by Ksshitij Chaudhary and was initially supposed to release on May 29, 2020. The film's release ultimately had to be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

