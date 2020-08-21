Saumya Tandon Quits 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain'; Shares On-set Farewell Pictures

Television actor Saumya Tandon recently received an emotional farewell from the director and the rest of the cast of the show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain. The team bid a heart-warming farewell for the actor, as she cut a cake, clicked lots of pictures, revived the fun times and the fond memories that she is going to miss. Saumya Tandon also went on to give some glimpses of her farewell on her Instagram handle.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Saumya shared pictures of her last day on set. She also went on show glimpses of her cutting her farewell cake, feeding her director and co-stars. Along with the pictures, the actor also penned some sweet notes on how she’s going to miss her the entire team of Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen sporting a maroon saree with sequence detailing and golden borders and also opted for a maroon velvet saree with mirror work borders. The actor also opted for a middle parting wavy hairdo, dewy makeup and a bracelet and rings. She also went on telling fans that it was her last day on set and she has been a part of it for five years. She added that she will miss her unit. Take a look at a few glimpses of her farewell on the sets of Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain!

About the actor

Saumya has been a part of several reality shows and daily soaps, such as Aisa Des Hai Mera and more. Saumya has also hosted shows like Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout, Bournvita Quiz Contest, and Dance India Dance. The actor has also featured in the 2007 film Jab We Met alongside Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. The actor, for now, has no upcoming projects in her kitty. Fans are also very eager to know about the actor’s new project.

About Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai is a daily soap that first aired on channel & TV on March 2, 2015. The series has one of the highest TRPs and is also officially one of the channel's most-watched TV shows. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, who has been on the air for nearly five years, went off-air in mid-March 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Yet, after more than three months, the series is back on air and has taken a turn that has made its fans happy. The daily soap, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain, also stars Aashif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre Poorey, Shilpa Shinde, Saanand Verma and Rohitash Gaud in pivotal roles. Fans and viewers are now curious to know who will fill in the shoe for Saumya Tandon on the show.

