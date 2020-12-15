Saumya Tandon Flaunts Her blingy Sequined Dress, Fans Exclaim 'woww'

Actor Saumya Tandon often stuns her fans and followers with her statement-making red carpet appearances, besides her acting finesse. She surprises everyone with her unique sartorial choices. Recently, Tandon shared a picture of herself in a shimmery dress on social media. The actor opted for a stylish partywear in the photo, which garnered numerous comments from her fans. So, we have mentioned everything you need to know about Saumya Tandon's Instagram photo that you must check out right away:

Saumya Tandon flaunts her blingy outfit on social media

Saumya Tandon took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a gorgeous shimmery dress through her official handle on December 15, 2020, Tuesday. She has donned a v-neck gown featuring floral pattern all over. This sequined dress also flaunts the balloon sleeves. Saumya Tandon completed her look with a maroon lip colour, brown shimmery eyeshadow, and tied her hair in a high ponytail. She accessorised her outfit with shiny golden hoops and a finger-ring.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Saumya Tandon penned, “Have so much light inside that you dazzle with your own aura!” and gave the picture credits to Darshan Bhanushali, and Soshai for the outfit, and stylist Quba. Additionally, she added relevant hashtags to the post, including bling, party wear, sequined dress, and fashion in the description. Check out Saumya Tandon’s photo on the photo-sharing platform below:

Responses to Saumya Tandon's photos

Within a few hours of sharing the social media post, Saumya Tandon garnered more than 23, 250 likes and over 300 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the actor shared their response to the picture on Instagram. Many among them lauded her look and thoughts in the caption. The called her gorgeous, beautiful, and cute, to name a few. Meanwhile, others expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire, heart-eyed smileys, firecrackers, and bombs, to name a few. Here are some of the responses by fans that you must check out:

