'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' Written Update Nov 24: Joker Troubles Everyone With His Pranks

The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai November 24 episode starts with Vibhu being confused about something he did earlier. The boys who were present in the house remind him that he had forcefully given them donkey pee. The boys mention that they were upset that he made them drink it and thus Vibhu recollects what he did. He apologises to them while Angoori laughs at the whole commotion. She asks Vibhu if he too drank the pee. Vibhu says he did not and apologises to everyone, Angoori stops him saying that she is having fun.

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai Written Update for November 24

Johnny Joker creates havoc

The boys finally get along with Vibhu and explain to him that something needs to be done about Johnny Joker as he has been creating trouble. Tilu, who also arrives there, mentions that she too will help in getting rid of the Joker. Johnny Joker overhears them and confronts them. The residents seem scared of him and thus apologise to him. Joker thinks for a while and agrees to forgive on one condition. The boys readily agree to this condition and ask him to leave them alone. Johnny Joker says that he will do that but his condition is that the boys need to close their eyes and apologise to him five times. Without a second thought, the boys immediately get on board with the task and do it. Joker then adds chilli powder to the water and leaves. Soon, the boys drink it when they realise they have been pranked by Joker once again.

Joker tries to save Tiwari

At the Tiwari household, things are normal and Angoori brings a fresh batch of parathas for breakfast. Tiwari seems extremely delighted with the food and looks forward to having it. However, Johnny Joker enters their house unknowingly and stops Tiwari from eating the parathas. He tells him that the parathas have been mixed with the blood of insects and thus he must avoid eating them. Tiwari pukes at the thought of it and runs to the basin to clean up. Meanwhile, Vibhu comes in and notices the parathas. He begins eating them while Angoori notices that Tiwari is gone and Vibhu is eating her cooked meal. She is impressed by it and offers him some more.

