Saumya Tandon Reveals All 'Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain' Outfits Are 'made & Bought' By Her

Earlier this year, &TV's highly popular sitcom, Bhabhiji Ghar Pai Hain completed five successful years on the small screens. The much-loved television show's leading lady, Saumya Tandon recently revealed that all the clothes that she wore on the show are from her personal collection. Sharing a picture of herself from a photoshoot, stunning in a sheer butterfly saree, the 35-year-old wrote, "All the clothes I wore on the show in the last 5 years are mine, made and bought personally".

Saumya Tandon says she has 'a crazy collection' of clothes now

The film and television actor Saumya Tandon has been playing the leading lady in &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Pai Hain ever since its inception. Tandon became a household name after her portrayal of a dominant housewife as Anita Vibhuti Narayan Mishra aka Anu in this Shashank Bali sitcom. Recently, the actor-host took to her Instagram handle to make a huge revelation about her outfits in the comedy show.

Saumya revealed that she has been personally selecting and buying all her glamourous outfits in the show by herself. She also spilled the beans on how a lot of effort goes into each and every ensemble she rocks on the show and expressed saying, "it's a huge collection now". Posing for the camera in a sheer black saree with multi-coloured butterfly details on it, along with flaunting her million-dollar smile for the camera, Tandon wrote:

From My huge saree collection I made for my show. Each and every saree is thought out with details, made with passion . I put a lot of effort in each and every outfit I wear on the show #bhabhijigharparhain . All the clothes I wore on the show in the last 5 years are mine made and bought personally. It’s a crazy large collection now. This is one of my favourite butterfly saree, feels like the butterflies are taking a flight on my saree. #mycollection #saumyadesigns

Check out her post below:

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Independence Day, Saumya took to her Instagram handle to speak about the importance of a society's evolution. In the video, Tandon spoke about accepting people who have different opinions and thoughts from oneself to help contribute towards the evolution of society. Watch her video below:

