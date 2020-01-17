Sayantani Ghosh Aces The Fashion Game Off-screen; Here's How

Sayantani Ghosh is currently playing the role of Manyaata in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fantasy show, Naagin 4. She is one of the most popular actors in Indian television today. Ghosh has been active both in films and television for more than a decade.

ALSO READ | 'Naagin 4's Jasmin Bhasin Gets Coddled By On-screen Mother Sayantani Ghosh; See Pic

Sayantani Ghosh first kickstarted her career with Star Plus’ Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan. From then on she has been a part of various hit shows like Naaginn, Mahabharat, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, and Naamkarann. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss 6 in 2012.

Even after being noted for her acting skills, Sayantani Ghosh has always maintained her fashion game. She is quite popular on social media. Most of it can be attributed to her uber-stylish fashion sense. She makes it a point to always make heads turn whenever she steps out.

ALSO READ | Surbhi Chandna Can't Stop Praising Sayantani Ghosh's 'Naagin' Act; Watch Video

Sayantani Ghosh’s most loved outfits:

1. Sayantani Ghosh’s outfit is what you need to wear to your work today. The actor wore simple black palazzos and a pink blazer. She completed the look with statement drop earrings and heels.

ALSO READ | Naagin 4's Sayantani Ghosh Unveils Her Naagin Avatar. See Pics

2. Sayantani Ghosh stole our hearts away with this green ruffled saree. The sequinned blouse complemented the simple satin saree. She wore simple gold earrings and hand jewellery.

3. Sayantani Ghosh wore this black midi dress for an event. She styled the look with simple blacks heels. She wore drop earrings and a watch on her hand. The look is simple yet very refreshing.

4. Sayantani Ghosh’s traditional look is so simple and elegant. She sported the look with basic white palazzos and an embroidered blue kurta. She completed the look with a darker coloured, navy blue sequinned dupatta.

ALSO READ | Naagin 4: Shalin Bhanot And Sayantani Ghosh Reunite On Sets In Rajasthan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.