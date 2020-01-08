Surbhi Chandna Can't Stop Praising Sayantani Ghosh's 'Naagin' Act; Watch Video

Sanjivani is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. With a stellar star cast and a unique plotline, the show is being loved by the masses. But a considerable amount of credit for this goes to the lead actor Surbhi Chandna and her close friend Sayantani Ghosh.

The two are considered to be thick and are also seen on the same show, Sanjivani 2. While Surbhi is seen in the lead role of Dr, Ishani Arora, Sayantani is seen as Dr Anjali Gupta.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna shared a video of her and Sayantani walking along on the sets of Sanjivani 2. As the phone records, Surbhi tells Sayantani that she is hearing all good things about her in Naagin 4. She also goes on to ask Sayantani how she manages to pull off the act so well.

Later, Surbhi tells her that she is unable to watch the show, but keeps reading good things on social media. Sayantani and Surbhi fondly call each other ‘Puch’. Take a look at the video here below:

The fourth season of Naagin stars Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin and Vijendra Kumeria in the lead roles. The show also stars talented actress Sayantani Ghosh who portrays the role of Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin's mother.

The serial has a huge fan base and also garners the most number of TRPs. Sayantani Ghosh was earlier asked about the massive success and popularity of the Naagin series, where she had said that she was a part of the same show but with a different concept altogether. Sayantani Ghosh has appeared in various popular shows such as Naamkarann, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar.

