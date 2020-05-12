Sayantani Ghosh's Grandmother Passes Away, Actor Mourns Her Demise

Television star Sayantani Ghosh's grandmother passed away on May 11, 2020. The Naagin 4 actor mourned the death of her 'Mamama' and penned a long heart-melting note for her. Sayantani Ghosh also shared a slew of pictures with her grandmother.

Sayantani Ghosh's grandmother passes away

It looks like the actor is deeply moved by her grandmother's demise. Bidding adieu to her 'Mamama', Sayantani Ghosh penned a long note with a very heavy heart. Through her words, she stated that her grandmother was the closest to her.

Sayantani Ghosh's note for her grandmother:

Sharing a slew of adorable photos with her grandmother, Sayantani Ghosh wrote, "I feel numb now that you are gone mamama.... till date would always say my dida is still there with us... in a moment everything changed n I can never say this now ...though saw a glimpse of u this afternoon through a video call, my only regret I could not see u in person for the last time n say bye to u..touch ur feet n seek ur blessings !!! I so wish I travelled to Kolkata in March and not get stuck because of the lockdown ...sesh baarer moton dekhte parlaam na.... 😭....so much u have done for ur children,ur grandchildren, for ur entire family ..it's countless."

Also Read | Naagin 4 Cast: All The Actors Who Have Joined Ekta Kapoor's Fantasy Drama

Furthermore, in the same note, she said, "I had chickenpox, over 3 weeks was captured inside a mosquito net in my room ...u sat there beside me throughout trying to comfort me.. whenever I would be sick, be it measles, chickenpox or my early days of stomach cramps and so many other occasions, u would be right there next to me..loving me, taking care of me, sitting with a hot water bag for me ..never for once thinking about yourself !!! Such was ur selfless love. I will miss all the kuler acchar that u would make for me ....fondly I would say that u are totally fit and m sure u will hit a century ... I wish that came true but I will try to find peace and solace in the fact that u are no longer in a state of pain and not suffering as u were in recent times !!! Wherever u are may u be at peace !! Will love you always, and gratitude for everything that u have done for us !!! Undoubtedly in my life the only person who has done so much for everyone so selflessly ...Bhalo theko mamama #rip #restinpeace."

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' star Jasmin Bhasin shares her fitness routine amid COVID-19 lockdown

Take a look at Sayantani Ghosh's post here:

Also Read | Throwback Thursday: When Nia Sharma played Holi on sets of 'Naagin 4', watch video

Also Read | 'Naagin 4' actor Sayantani Ghosh aka Naagin Manyata expected to quit the show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.