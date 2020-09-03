Sehrish Ali Quits The Show 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'; Team Bids Farewell With A Cake

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Sehrish Ali has quit the show recently. The actor shared a video where her team bid farewell to the actor. Sehrish Ali is seen cutting a cake in the video with her team. Her co-star, Shweta Mahadik, can be seen being upset as she bids farewell to Sehrish Ali.

In the video, Sehrish Ali is seen calling all the members of her Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega team to cut the cake with her. She shared the video with the caption, “The uncut video live from our home! That set, wasn’t set! It was home! To me ! And to all of us!”. She also tagged her co-stars and wrote a heartfelt message for everyone. Sehrish Ali ended her caption saying, “I love u all ! My team ! My set ! My fans!ðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºðŸ¥ºAur ishi k sath. I’LL BE BACK”. Sehrish Ali portrayed the role of Lakshmi in the show Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Fans in huge numbers wished luck to Sehrish Ali and also mentioned that they would miss her in the show. Take a look at Sehrish Ali's post.

Also Read| Nishant Malkani reveals his 'new look' from 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega'; see pic

Also Read| 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' resumes shoot from home; show to go on floors soon

About Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega

Post regulations by the government, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega resumed shooting a few days back. The show airs on Zee TV and is currently in the news for having a new cast. However, the new episodes are filled with a new storyline and shooting schedule. Many of the actors of the show shared pictures which show that the first schedule of the cast members was filmed at home. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’s lead actor Kanika Mann also shared some glimpses of the new storyline in pictures on her Instagram.

Also Read| Nishant Malkani's exit from 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' makes #NoNishantNoGTNHP trend

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega episode updates

In the latest episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ is successful in getting back his daughter. Avinash sees Diljeet and goes to beat him. AJ reveals his real identity and Avinash tells him about Ganga’s evil plan. Avinash tells AJ to go inside the house alone and he will take care of Choti. Inside the Jindal Bhavan, Ganga gives a dangerous challenge to Guddan and plans to kill her. Diljeet comes and stops Guddan. Ganga calls Diljeet for the engagement ceremony, but the latter reveals his identity. Ganga gets shocked seeing AJ and yells at them for cheating.

Also Read| 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' actor Kanika Mann on working from home: 'I was in tears'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.