'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega' Actor Kanika Mann On Working From Home: 'I Was In Tears'

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Kanika Mann revealed that she was in tears on the first day when she was told to shoot from home. Kanika spoke to a leading news daily and said that when actors reach the sets, everything is set and ready for them. However, while working from home, the checking of lights, its settings, memorising the dialogues, ironing clothes, everything had to be done, added Kanika.

Kanika Mann on shooting from home

Furthermore, Mann also revealed that when actors are shooting from home, the household chores also need to be completed. Calling it a 'big task', Kanika added that she took a break, cried her heart out and then started working. Eventually, she got a hang of it and then she started enjoying the process, the actor stated. Kanika remarked that the new experience of shooting has made her realise how sometimes people take somebody else's job for granted. Talking about so many other people who are working behind the camera, Kanika said that the actors never get to know about it, and they are the ones who bring the best for the audience.

In the same interview with news daily, the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega star also talked about the trolling that has been taking place, as actors are seen wearing masks and face-shields on the camera. Talking about the same, Kanika remarked that she doesn't understand what's there to troll in it. She added that the team includes such sequences so that they could spread awareness. Calling it 'important', Mann asserted that as television shows are seen by a vast number of people, the team tries their best to pass on the message of safety.

Meanwhile, as per the recent report of an entertainment daily, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is going to soon witness a twist in its drama. As the recent episodes saw Ganga kidnapping the baby and keeping her in a basket which has Lord Krishna's photo, Akshat on the other hand, along with the family members manages to find the baby. However, the family is unaware if it is their child. The forthcoming Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega episodes will see how Akshat and Guddan get attached to the baby.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega cast

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega is produced by Ved Raj’s Shoonya Square. The serial stars Kanika Mann and Nishant Malkani in lead roles. The show also stars Shweta Mahadik, Sehrish Ali, among others.

