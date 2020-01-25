The Debate
Sejal Sharma Death: Fans Left Heartbroken, Pay Respect On Social Media

Television News

Sejal Sharma, who shot to fame with Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, committed suicide on January 24, 2020. The news of the sudden death has left fans in disbelief.

sejal sharma

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma was found hanging in her flat at Mira Road on January 24, 2020, Friday. The Kashimira police are investigating the case. Reportedly, Sejal Sharma left a suicide note and stated that no one should be blamed for her suicide. Though the investigation is in process, it is speculated that after Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji went off-air in August 2019, she was looking for work and might have committed suicide out of depression. It is also reported that the police is trying to explore all the angles possible for her death as Sejal Sharma's two roommates have hinted about her relationship as well. As soon as the news broke on the internet, many of her fans were shocked and expressed their grief for the late actor. 

READ | Sejal Sharma Of 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' Show Commits Suicide: Reports

 

READ | Sejal Kumar: The Best Traditional Looks Of The Fashion Blogger

READ | Kushal Punjabi's Death Leaves Vikrant Massey In Shock; Actor Opens Up About Depression

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users talked about depression and the glamorous world. Many appealed to help each other and talk openly if something is bothering someone. They too prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

READ | Kushal Punjabi Was A 'much Loved Family Member And A Devoted Father', Says Family

 

 

 

 

(*Cover Image Courtesy: Sejal Sharma Instagram*)

 

 

