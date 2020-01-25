Sejal Sharma Death: Fans Left Heartbroken, Pay Respect On Social Media

Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma was found hanging in her flat at Mira Road on January 24, 2020, Friday. The Kashimira police are investigating the case. Reportedly, Sejal Sharma left a suicide note and stated that no one should be blamed for her suicide. Though the investigation is in process, it is speculated that after Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji went off-air in August 2019, she was looking for work and might have committed suicide out of depression. It is also reported that the police is trying to explore all the angles possible for her death as Sejal Sharma's two roommates have hinted about her relationship as well. As soon as the news broke on the internet, many of her fans were shocked and expressed their grief for the late actor.

I saw her first time in "YUDKBH"after then in "Dil to Happy hai ji"..she is so sweet,beautiful..Really a very heartbroken news..after #kushalpunjabideath now this news..why??? #RIP #sejalsharma — DDrishtiworld🤗 (@DDrishtiworld) January 24, 2020

Why why why 😣😣



RIP dear 😭#SejalSharma — Mahiya's Girl 💞 (@KinjalDamor) January 25, 2020

SHOCKING!!!!#SejalSharma COMMITTED SUICIDE DUE TO DEPRESSION OF HER DAD'S HEALTH !!



SUICIDE IS NOT SOLUTION OF ANYTHING .

RIP!#ShehnaazGill WE ARE PROUD OF YOU WE CAN UNDERSTAND HOW YOU FIGHT'S BACK WITH DEPRESSION AND CAME OUT !!#MentalHealthAwareness #MentalHealthMatters pic.twitter.com/QuP7KYw20W — SHEHNAZ_LOVER_VIVAAN (@Vivaan_is_here) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, a section of Twitter users talked about depression and the glamorous world. Many appealed to help each other and talk openly if something is bothering someone. They too prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

If someone faces mental pressure there is always someone to talk. Believe in yourself no situation can be bigger than your life and everything can be worked out



RIP #SejalSharma pic.twitter.com/ASiN0dymfM — kaustubh (@kaustubh_yahoo) January 25, 2020

Depression is curable. Kindly take consultations. If any of us know anybody showing symptoms, kindly help them before it's too late. #Mentalhealth #MentalHealthMatters #SejalSharma RIP 🙏 — Aatish (@KayjeAdam) January 25, 2020

It is shocking to see #SejalSharma is trending because she committed suicide.

Always remember suicide is never an option. The moment you realize you need help contact a counselor. — Sandeep Yadav (@Iamsandy_CR7) January 25, 2020

