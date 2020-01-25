Sejal Sharma Of 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji' Fame Commits Suicide: Reports

TV show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji's fame Sejal Sharma committed suicide, claims an entertainment website Tellychakkar. The reason behind Sharma’s alleged suicide is not certain yet. As per a news daily, Sejal's co-star in the show, Aru K Verma confirmed her death and said that the news has come as a shock to him as she was absolutely fine a few days back.

Reports claim the possible reason behind the suicide might be some disturbance in the late actress's personal life.

Originally hailing from Udaipur, Sejal Sharma came to Mumbai in 2017 to pursue a career in acting. Before her debut on the Star Plus show "Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji", she appeared in a few commercials. She had also featured in a web series titled "Azad Parindey".

Jasmin Bhasin expresses grief

Actress Jasmin Bhasin, in an interaction with a leading daily, has expressed her shock over Sharma’s death. Bhasin said that she is shocked and disturbed and further stated that Sejal was a very happy girl and they would get along really well.

Sharma was a known face in the advertising world before moving on to TV. She worked with a number of Bollywood actors for her TV commercials.

