Kushal Punjabi Was A 'much Loved Family Member And A Devoted Father', Says Family

The sudden news of Kushal Punjabi committing suicide shook the televisions and Bollywood industry and raised questions on how the actor took the drastic step. The family members finally released a statement to clear any speculations about his life. Kushal’s family, which includes Vijay Punjabi, Ritika Punjabi and Priya Punjabi declared, how his death has been an emotional trauma especially for his four-year-old son.

Kushal Punjabi constantly shared pictures with his son on social media:

The statement clarified the rumours surrounding speculations whether he was an ideal father or not. The family members spoke on Kushal’s behalf and said that he has always been a devoted father to his son. According to some earlier media reports, it was speculated that Kushal was not considerate about his family and he lacked seriousness about them.

However, his family members cleared the air by saying that he was very close to his son and was financially stable. The mourning days for the late actor should not be spent in speculations. They assured that the family will stand by each other during these difficult times. According to their statements, he was a loved part of the family.

Kushal Punjabi’s sad demise threw light upon the existence of depression among men. He left a note regarding not holding anyone responsible for his death. Kushal committed suicide after struggling with some personal and some unknown problems on December 26, 2019. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor’s funeral and last rites were performed by members of the family and industry on December 29th, 2019.

