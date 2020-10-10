Shabir Ahluwalia & Wife Kanchi Kaul's Throwback Pictures From Moscow Are #travelgoals

Kukum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia is often seen exploring new places with his wife and children. Here is a look at throwback pictures of Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul when they took a trip to Moscow. The duo went to Moscow to experience the football event Fifa18. Take a look.

Throwback picture of Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul

In this picture, Shabir Ahluwalia is seen posing with Kanchi Kaul in front of ABC Moscow Kremlin. The pair is spotted hugging each other adorably as they pose for a picture. Shabir Ahluwalia opted for a casual look with black full sleeve t-shirt paired with shorts while Kanchi Kaul was spotted wearing a floral top. Both of them completed their look with a pair of sunglasses.

The below picture is taken at the famous place of GUM in Moscow which is all about football. Kanchi Kaul is seen posing in front of a fountain that is filled with footballs. She is seen donning a goofy expression as she poses for the picture. Kanchi Kaul is seen wearing a white blouse and completing the look with a sleek ponytail.

In this picture, Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul chose to dine in Turandot. Twinning in black, the two posed in front of a big chandelier. Kanchi Kaul also posted a picture to give a glimpse of the beautiful interior of the restaurant. She also called it one of the best meals she had on her trip.

Kanchi Kaul posted a bunch of pictures when she went on to explore The Ritz Carlton along with Shabir Ahluwalia. In one of the pictures, the duo is seen affectionately hugging each other as they explore the place. There are also pictures of flowers, chocolates and beautiful scenarios of Moscow.

Shabir and Kanchi met through their common friend Ekta Kapoor and instantly connected. They kept their relationship in wraps. The couple tied the knot on November 2, 2011. Since then, they are keeping their fans updated about their life on social media. They are often seen posting pictures of them taking trips together and exploring new food. Shabir Ahluwalia is currently gaining a major appreciation for his show Kumkum Bhagya. Kanchi Kaul, on the other hand, has acted in shows like Bhabhi and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si among others.

