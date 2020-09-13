Shabir Ahluwalia Has Hosted These Popular Television Shows; See List

Shabir Ahluwalia is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian TV industry. In his acting career of almost a decade, the Kumkum Bhagya actor has appeared in several serials such as Hip Hip Hurray, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kahiin to Hoga, Laagi Tumse Lagan, and more. Shabbir has not only appeared on the TV screen but has also hosted several shows. Read to know about the reality shows hosted by Shabir Ahluwalia.

ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya Written Update For September 1, 2020: Abhi Tries To Get Prachi Out On A Bail

Shows hosted by Shabir Ahluwalia

Nach Baliye 1

Nach Baliye is a dance reality show wherein ten television celebrity couples compete against each other. In the show, contestants dance to a different tune, theme, and styles every week,t and scores are given by the judges. Moreover, each week one couple has to face elimination based on public voting and their scores. Shabir hosted the first season on the show with Sangita Ghosh. The judges were Saroj Khan, Malaika Arora and Farhan Akhtar. The show aired from October 17, 2005, to December 19, 2005, and Sachin Pilgaonkar and Supriya Pilgaonkar were declared as the winners.

Nach Baliye 2

Shabir Ahluwalia again hosted the second season of the dance reality show Nach Baliye. The show started on September 25, 2006, and ended December 18, 2006. Hussain Kuwajerwala and Tina Kuwajerwala were the winners of the show. The show was hosted by the late Saroj Khan, Malaika Arora, and Kunal Kohli.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Shabir Ahluwalia Owned A Production House 'Flying Turtle' With His Friends?

Dancing Queen

Dancing Queen was a dance reality competition television series that aired from December 2008 to March 2009. The series consists of 10 female celebrities (both from the film and television industries) who are paired with an aspirant. Each week, these pairs have to perform before the judges to receive their scores and the audience votes. The show was judged by Jeetendra, Hema Malini and Liza Malik.

Meethi Choori No 1

Meethi Choori No 1 was aired in the year 2010 featuring several Indian television actors. The show worked on a format that followed a panel-based judgment ranking on the actors' videos or pictures on a particular subject. Some of the actors who appeared on the show are Urvashi Dholakia, Rakshanda Khan, Karishma Tanna, Ragini Khanna, Mona Singh and Neha Marda.

Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega

Guinness World Records – Ab India Todega was a reality TV show based on the Guinness Book of World Records. The show was hosted by Bollywood actor Preity Zinta and Shabir Ahluwalia. The show premiered on March 18, 2011, and episode of the show presented different individuals trying to break official world records.

ALSO READ: 'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 7, 2020: Ranbir Expresses His Love For Prachi

ALSO READ: 'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For August 25, 2020: Ranbir Goes To Jail For Prachi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.