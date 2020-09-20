Shabir Ahluwalia is a very popular name in the Indian television and movie industry. He is majorly known for his portrayal of Abhishek Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya, which airs on Zee TV. The actor made his debut with the Indian daily soap, Hip Hip Hurray (1998), but rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kahiin To Hoga (2003). Shabir Ahluwalia has also won the third season of the Indian television reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. He has also hosted reality television shows like Nach Baliye, Guinness World Records- Ab India Todega, and Dancing Queen. Shabir Ahluwalia made his Bollywood debut with Apoorva Lakhia’s Hindi language action crime drama, Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and gained much appreciation for his performance.

Having spent over two successful decades in the entertainment industry, Shabir Ahluwalia has often been acknowledged with many awards to acknowledge his talent. Here are the awards and nominations won by Shabir Ahluwalia over the years. Read further ahead.

Shabir Ahluwalia’s Awards

Best Actor in a Negative Role at Indian Telly Awards (2004) for Kahiin To Hoga

Best Actor in a Supporting Role at Indian Television Academy Awards (2005) for Kahiin To Hoga

Best Anchor Music/ Films (along with Sangeeta Ghosh) at Indian Television Academy Awards (2005) for Nach Baliye

Best Actor in a Leading Role at Gold Awards (2008) for Kayamath

Most Stylish Actor at Gold Awards (2011)

Best Onscreen Couple (along with Sriti Jha) at Indian Telly Awards (2015) for Kumkum Bhagya

Best Actor in a Lead Role (Critics) at Gold Awards (2015) for Kumkum Bhagya

Best Actor – Popular at Indian Television Academy Awards (2016) for Kumkum Bhagya

Best Actor in Lead Role (Popular) at Gold Awards (2018) for Kumkum Bhagya

More about Shabir Ahluwalia

Shabir Ahluwalia was born on August 10, 1979, to a Sikh father and a Catholic mother in Mumbai. The actor has two siblings, Shefali Ahluwalia and Sameer Ahluwalia. He completed his graduation from the University of Maryland, College Park and then made a career for himself in the world of acting. In 2011, Shabir Ahluwalia married his long-time girlfriend, also an Indian television actor, Kanchi Kaul. The couple is proud parents to two little boys, born in 2014 and 2016.

