'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update September 7, 2020: Ranbir Expresses His Love For Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a popular romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has an immense fan-base. It also stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha as the lead characters. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on September 7, 2020. Read on to know more.

Kumkum Bhagya written update, Sept 7

Kumkum Bhagya Sept 7 episode starts as Maya's bade papa bringing the Shagun to Ranbir's house and announcing that Ranbir and Maya will be married the very next day. He also goes to Prachi's house and tells her along with her family, that they are all uninvited to Ranbir and Maya's wedding. Rhea meanwhile, goes to Ranbir and promises him that she will try to help him escape from this situation.

Ranbir confesses his feelings to Prachi

On the other hand, Ranbir finally goes on to confess his love for Prachi. Before that, Prachi also went on in a pensive mood and states that she feels an unconditional bond with Ranbir while looking at the moon this whole time. She labels her love for Ranbir to be 'Kumkum Bhagya' love. She feels that they are destined to be together. Ranbir also goes on to look up at the moon and prays that he gets to live with Prachi forever. Ranbir is then seen entering Prachi's house secretly and asking her if she was missing him. He confesses to Prachi that Maya will only go on to divorce him and take away half of his property soon after their wedding. He also expresses his grief that he does not want his father's money which the latter has earned through extremely hard work to be wasted like this. Ranbir further tells Prachi that he feels a 'forever' bond with her.

Rhea meanwhile, goes on to visit Maya. Rhea goes on to slap Maya and warns her not to come between Ranbir and Prachi. Maya's bade papa sees all this and threatens Rhea that he will reveal all the secrets if she creates any kind of an obstacle in this marriage. Rhea then turns to Abhi to help her break this marriage.

