'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update For August 25, 2020: Ranbir Goes To Jail For Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Here is the written update of the episode aired on August 25, 2020.

Kumkum Bhagya written update

The episode starts as Sarita and Shahana fight with each other and Shahana ends up denying doing Sarita's packing. To persuade Sahana, Sarita says that she will prepare Sahana’s favourite dish if she does her work, and Shahana instantly agrees to this. As they get back to their work, they notice Prachi in tears and ask about what happened. Prachi says that the blame on her is not cleared. When Shahana asks that Ranbir caught the money from the thief, Prachi says that it is all a lie and he became a thief to save Prachi’s name. On hearing this, Saritha says that she has never seen this kind of guy these days, and Prachi is very lucky to have him in her life and goes to talk with Pallavi.

Ranbir thinks that Prachi is upset because of him and starts to think about ways to reduce her anger. Prachi lays down on the bed and reminisces everything Ranbir did to save her. Maya says no wonder why Ranbir is repeating the same mistake, she says it seems like he is doing it for attention. Prachi interrupts her and says that he did everything for her and only lucky people will have a friend like him.

As Pragya asks Saritha about what is going on with Prachi, Prachi reaches home in tears. Looking at Prachi, Pragya asks what happened to her. Just then, they get a call and Pragya is shocked after knowing that the police is calling them. As they reach the police station, Prachi apologizes to Pragya for not informing her previously. Aryan happily hugs Ranbir and asks him about what they can do to erase Prachi’s blame from his head. To this, Ranbir says that this time he will search for the money and prove that Prachi is innocent.

Police asks Pragya for her signature on the consent paper and asks them to not leave the city. As Pragya asks why are there so many restrictions on them, the police say that Mr Mehta’s sister complained to the police that Pragya and her daughters have planned to steal their money. Pragya, Prachi, and Saritha get shocked after listening to this. Pragya asks the police officer about how can they believe it. The inspector asks them to sign the paper and says that if they get clues against Pragya or her daughters, they will arrest them. As Pragya signs the papers, she says that she is signing the paper so that they can interrogate the case, not because of Mr Mehra’s sister. Prachi also signs the papers and gives them to the police. Pragya says that it is time to do what they feel is right.

