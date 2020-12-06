Shabir Ahluwalia's Pics With Wife Kanchi Kaul That Scream Love And Give Major Couple Goals

Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram handle is swamped with some of the most adorable pictures of him with his wife, Kanchi Kaul. They got married in 2011 and every picture of them together screams love and gives major couple goals. Let’s take a look at some of the cutest Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram photos with Kanchi Kaul.

Shabir Ahluwalia’s photos with Kanchi Kaul

The actor shared this picture quite a long time ago on the occasion of their wedding. The couple can be seen adorably gazing into the eyes of each other with love while enjoying a boat ride. Shabir Ahluwalia dedicated this post to Kanchi Kaul on their anniversary and stated that she was his centre, his universe, his greatest blessings and his deadliest sin. He also stated how much he loved her for who she was and what she does to him.

Shabir Ahluwalia doesn’t miss out on making wife Kanchi Kaul feel special. He took to his Instagram handle to wish her a happy birthday by sharing a lovely picture of them together in which they can be seen holding and smiling at each other with love. In the caption, he wished Kanchi Kaul a happy birthday and thanked her for the joy she brings to him and his family. He later stated how much he loves her and how she is his life, his world and the biggest part of him.

Here’s another adorable one from Shabir Ahluwalia’s photos in which they both can be seen having a romantic dinner date. Kanchi Kalu can be seen giving a peck on Shabir’s cheek while he can be seen winking and blushing.

This is one of the cutest ones from Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram photos that scream love. Shabir and Kanchi can be seen having a lovely moment with each other as they hold each other close. In the caption, Shabir stated how his wife makes it all so amazing.

The actor shared another adorable picture of the couple on the occasion of their anniversary in which they both can be seen having a great time at a beach. While Shabir can be seen staring to the left, Kanchi posed for the camera with a cute smile. In the caption, he wished her and thanked her for being herself and everything she does. He then addressed her as the ‘mother of darlings’.

