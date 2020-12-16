'Kumkum Bhagya' Written Update Dec 15, 2020: Pragya & Abhi Are Stuck Amidst The Robbery

Kumkum Bhagya is a romantic Indian television drama. The show has been on the air for over five years now and has a huge fan-base. It stars Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on December 15, 2020. Read Kumkum Bhagya written update further ahead to know what happened in the episode.

Kumkum Bhagya December 15 episode starts as Pragya and Abhi are locked inside the bathroom. Abhi tells Pragya that her behaviour will hurt both of them. Just then, Meera knocks at the bathroom door. She asks Pragya if Pragya has any issue with her getting married to Abhi. Pragya says that she doesn’t have any issue and in fact, she is very happy that she is getting married to Abhi. Abhi is shocked to hear Pragya say all this and asks her if she is really happy. Pragya says that she is really happy and leaves from the bathroom, after which Abhi follows her outside. Meera witnesses Pragya and Abhi come out from the same bathroom.

Prachi tells Shahana that she had always thought that when she gets her sister, she will love her a lot. But, Rhea is not at all like that and they have many fights with each other. Shahana tells Prachi that she is also Prachi’s sister and Prachi can love Shahana always because she will never leave her side. Prachi then tells Shahana that she is worried about Pallavi aunty and she wants to know about her health. Shahana asks Prachi to call Ranbir and ask about Pallavi’s health. Prachi and Ranbir talk to each other but the network is poor and the phone call gets cut.

Ramnik asks Tony to keep the precious necklace and ring safely in the locker but he starts to run away with those. Ramnik calls the security, who points a gun at Tony’s head. Tony takes the gun from him and threatens to shoot everyone off. Abhi holds Rhea and Pragya gets very scared. Stay tuned to know about Kumkum Bhagya latest episode update.

