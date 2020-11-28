Shaheer Sheikh's Wedding: Check Out Shaheer And Ruchikaa Kapoor's Romantic Photos Here

Actor Shaheer Sheikh tied the know with his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor a few days ago. Since then, fans and followers of the star have been rotating his photos on different social media platforms. They have been congratulating the newly-wedded couple for their new journey together. As per various fans club of Shaheer Sheikh, he married Ruchikaa Kapoor in a close-knit ceremony at court. Netizens could not get enough of how adorable they looked in their wedding pictures. So, we have compiled some of the most romantic Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s photos on Instagram and Twitter that you must check out right away.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor's romantic photos

Shaheer Sheikh dropped a blurred photo of himself with his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor on November 27, 2020, Friday. He dropped a romantic caption alongside the snap. The actor wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar... Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar. #chaloDildarChalo #ikigai”. Check out Shaheer Sheikh’s Instagram post below:

Pictures from the duo's wedding ceremony

First photos from Shaheer Sheikh’s wedding ceremony have been making rounds on the internet, thanks to his fan pages. They feature the duo celebrating their day with friends and family members. Check out some of Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa kapoor adorable pictures that fans have posted on social media:

When Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor got engaged

When they got engaged, Shaheer Sheikh updated his fans with a cute picture of Ruchikaa Kapoor through his official Instagram handle. It features him holding his fiancé’s hand, as she is laughing uncontrollably. The actor captioned the photo by writing, “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai”. Check out the post below.

The 'my girl' moment with Ruchikaa Kapoor

Besides romantic ones, they have also shared fun moments on Instagram. Previously, Shaheer Sheikh called her ‘my girl’ with his hilarious post on the photo-sharing platform. He wrote, "Mommy there is something in the backyard.. #swipeleft #ikigai #madMe #girlwithcurls." In the next picture of the carousel, he wrote, "Never mind, it's my girl." Moreover, they do not shy away from making weird faces. See photo below:

Also read: Teejay Sidhu Shares Adorable Birthday Post For Twin Daughters Vienna & Bella

Also read: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan': Shweta Tiwari And Varun Badola's Sangeet To Be A Rocking Affair!

Also read: Shaheer Sheikh & Ruchikaa Kapoor's Wedding Pics Flood Social Media; Fans React

Also read: 'Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's' Shweta Tiwari Calls Intimate Wedding Ceremonies 'a Great Idea'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.