Shafaaq Naaz To Make A Comeback To Mythology As 'Maharani Kaushalya' After 5 Long Years

Actor Shafaaq Naaz will be seen portraying the role of the mother of Bhagwan Ram on Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri ram. Shafaaq Naaz's character as Maharani Kaushalya is one of the most critical characters on the show. As the show transcends into Ram Adhyay with Ram Janam, the latter will start appearing on the show.

Shafaaq Naaz to return to mythology after 5 years

Maharani Kaushalaya is known to be the mother of Lord Rama and is also a dutiful wife, loving-mother-in-law and a compassionate individual. Her character is known to fight for what she believes and at the same time, known to make sacrifices for her family's well being. Shafaaq Naaz had earlier worked for several mythological shows and will be making a return to the mythological genre after more than five years.

Speaking about her experience on the show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, she said that it was a humbling experience to play the mother of Bhagwan Ram and be a part of the great era of Ramayana. Shafaaq Naaz said that a mother is someone who has a great influence on her child and contributes immensely towards his formation.

The actor is more than happy to be getting to play such a character. She said that the recent episodes of the show portrayed the beautiful Milan of Bhakt and Bhagwan. Speaking about the forthcoming tracks she said that there are many more unheard Gathas of Ram Adhyay which will be worth watching.

The cast of Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram includes Nirbhay Wadhwa, Kaivalya Chheda and Sneha Wagh in the lead roles. The show follows the interesting adventurous life of Lord Hanuman, the divine devotee of Lord Ram and the 11h avatar of Lord Shiva. The show follows his story and also teaches many moral values of life.

