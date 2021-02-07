Shaheer Sheikh Shares His And Ashnoor Kaur's 'before And After' Picture

Shaheer Sheikh has been a part of the television industry for several years now. Celebrities are known to post their ‘then and now’ pictures quite often, but the one posted by Shaheer also features another popular actor, Ashnoor Kaur. Shaheer posted a couple of pictures in the post which have both the actors beside each other but only with several years of difference. Have a look at the pictures posted by him, along with a heartfelt caption that he wrote.

Shaheer Sheikh’s ‘before and after’ photos with Ashnoor Kaur

Shaheer Sheikh has spent well over a decade working in television and so has Ashnoor Kaur. Ashnoor is quite younger than Shaheer. Ashnoor had started working as a child actor in television shows after her debut in 2009. She has since then worked in a number of other television shows. Ashnoor Kaur revealed to Filmibeat that she was shooting for Patiala Babes when Shaheer came over to say hello. According to her, actor Sonarika Bhadoria is the one who informed her that Shaheer is around the vicinity shooting for Daastan-E-Ishq.

Shaheer seemed overwhelmed to see Ashnoor after such a long time, now that she had become all grown up. In his Instagram post, he wrote in the caption, “I still can’t believe it.. where is my chotu palak?? 😔😁 @ashnoorkaur”. The difference is quite visible in the photos, as Ashnoor is just a child in the first picture, while in the second one, she has posed standing tall and poised beside him. Both the actors had apparently met after ten long years and had not been in contact for a very long time.

Shaheer first caught the eye of the audience for his role in Kya Mast Hai Life, which was soon followed by Mahabharat, Nach Baliye and was recently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. He has also won quite a few awards in his professional career. Ashnoor, on the other hand, has worked in popular television shows such as Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Tum Saath Ho Jab Apne and many more.

