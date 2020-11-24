Shaheer Sheikh Gets Engaged To GF Ruchikaa Kapoor, Says "excited For Rest Of My Life"

Actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram and has made it official that he is now engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor. Earlier this month, the actor had taken social media by a storm when he had announced that he is in a relationship with Ruchikaa. He is elated to tell his fans that he is “excited for the rest of [his] life” as he posted a picture with her.

Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor engaged

Shaheer Sheikh has made it official that he is engaged to Ruchikaa Kapoor, his longtime rumoured girlfriend. The actor posted a picture in which he is holding Ruchikaa’s hand as she is laughing at something. Shaheer captioned the post as, “#TuHasdiRave excited for the rest of my life.. #ikigai”. Check out the post below.

Shaheer Sheikh engaged

Netizens react to Shaheer Sheikh's girlfriend's picture

Shaheer Sheikh’s post has taken social media by a storm yet again. The update about the actor’s life went viral on social media. Fans of the actor are both shocked and happy for the couple.

A number of fans flooded the social media post of the actor with comments expressing how surprising the news was. It was so because Shaheer had only recently revealed that he was in a relationship. Check out the comments by some of the fans below.

Numerous other fans showered the post with their love and warm regards. A number of people wished the actor the best new journey of life. Several other fans commented on the post and expressed how happy they were after hearing the news about the actor getting engaged to his lady love. Check out some of the comments below.

Earlier this month, Shaheer Sheikh had put an end to all the relationship rumours he was always surrounded with. The actor had stated in a social media post that Ruchikaa Kapoor was “my girl”. Check out the pictures he had posted of her.

A few weeks after that, Shaheer posted another picture with Ruchikaa, only this time, he too was in the frame with her. The two were seen making funny faces in the picture and the actor gave a quirky caption to the pic. He wrote in the post, “Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time.” Check out the post below.

Image credits: Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor Instagram

