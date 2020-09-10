Shaheer Sheikh Showers Love On His Father, Thanks Him For Instilling Right Moral Code

On September 9, popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh took to his Instagram handle and extended birthday wishes for his father. In the post, Shaheer shared four pictures of his father, which also featured his mother. Meanwhile, he also shared a throwback picture of his father.

Instagramming the slideshow, Shaheer Sheikh wrote a caption, which read, "Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values." To complete his caption, Sheikh added "#happybirthdaypapa". Scroll down to take a look at Shaheer Sheikh's latest Instagram post for his father.

Shaheer's birthday wishes for his father:

Within a couple of hours, the post managed to garner more than 207k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. On the other side, Shaheer's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star and friend Ruslaan Mumtaz along with actor Aly Goni dropped hearts in the comments section. Actor Pearl V Puri sent virtual hugs while actor Lata Saberwal wrote, "Please convey wishes from our side".

Many from his 3.9M Instagram followers flooded the comments box with warm birthday wishes for Shaheer's father. A fan page on Shaheer wrote, "Happy Birthday to the idol of my idol!". "Best wishes for the father who raised you to become so humble n kind-hearted person", read another Instagram user's comment.

A peek into Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram

The Instagram media feed of the 36-year-old actor is flooded with BTS pictures and videos from the set of his on-going show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Meanwhile, he has often shared throwback posts from his previous projects. The actor has extended wishes on various occasions such as Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, among many others, via Instagram. In the most recent post, he shared a picture of him along with co-star Avinash Mishra. The duo was seen striking pose while sporting a dapper look.

Shaheer Sheikh's shows

Shaheer has won the hearts of the audience with his impeccable performances in various TV shows, such as Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali, among many others. His portrayal of Arjun in Star Plus' epic-drama Mahabharat also earned him recognition and accolades. Currently, he is playing a fictional character Abir in the spin-off show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

