Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh 'believes' In The Show's New Adoption Track

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will reportedly go off-air soon, the makers of the show have decided to end the show with an impactful message. The spin-off show of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has shifted its track to progressive societal messages like surrogacy and adoption and lead actor Shaheer said he believes in the message. In an interview with Pinkvilla, the popular TV actor shared his take on the show's shift in storyline.

Shaheer Sheikh feels adoption is a 'noble thing'

The recent announcement of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air has come across as a shock to hundreds and thousands of ardent fans of the Star Plus show across the country. The last episode of the daily soap will air on October 17, 2020. Thus, before its conclusion, the writers of the soap opera have decided to move the focus of the show from TRP grabbing tracks to disseminating an impactful social message.

During his interaction with the online portal, protagonist Shaheer Sheikh opened up about the maker's decision of focussing on topics like surrogacy, adoption and how it hit the right chords. The 36-year-old stated that the writers were trying to give out an important message and he stands by it. He stated that he 'believes' in the message conveyed by Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Shaheer said he feels adopting a child is a 'noble thing' because one provides one with a house of their owns, love and care which they, unfortunately, didn't have by birth. The Mahabharat actor also shared his happiness on being able to highlight the message through the show's storyline. Elaborating more about the storyline of the show, the actor-model revealed that they themselves weren't sure about where the story was heading, but are happy the way it panned out eventually.

Shaheer Sheikh concluded his statement saying he knows that a lot of people won't agree with the message conveyed by them, but he is content to be able to initiate the discussion. According to him, being able to initiate the discussion is a way forward in itself.

