Shaheer Sheikh Twins With Wife Ruchikaa, Says He Is 'on Top Of The World'

Shaheer Sheikh's wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor recently made headlines and the couple made it official on November 27. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is quite active on Instagram and keeps sharing pictures with his wife Ruchikaa. His latest post has the couple twinning and fans are gushing over the newly married pair. Read on to know about Shaheer Sheikh's latest post with his wife.

Shaheer Sheikh's photos

The newly married actor Shaheer Sheikh took to Instagram and shared a picture with his wife from Paro Taktsang Temple in Bhutan. The couple can be seen sitting on top of a rock, with hills in the background. Both of them are wearing light blue denim shirts and blue jeans and have completed the look with sunglasses. Shaheer's caption read, "On top of the world". You can see the post here.

Sheikh has around 4.1 million followers on Instagram and his latest post featuring his wife received more than 335k likes within a day of posting. His fans and followers bombarded his comments section with heart emoticons for the couple. While one follower wrote, "Awesome, you both look good together", another fan commented about how cute the couple looks while twinning. You can see some of the comments here.

Shaheer shared quite a few pictures with Ruchikaa from their trip to Bhutan. In another post, the couple can be seen wearing colour-coordinated clothes again and posing together. The pair is sporting the same green and brown jacket with black and blue jeans. Ruchika and Shaheer are seen sitting at a high point in Bhutan's capital overlooking its monasteries and town. You can see the post here.

Shaheer Sheikh's filmography

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor has had quite an eventful year. Sheikh has an upcoming web-series titled Paurashpur in his kitty, which will have Shilpa Shinde star alongside him. It will be his first appearance in a web-series. The actor recently released his new Punjabi song called Je Tu Na Bulaawe. His most famous television shows include Ye Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Navya...Naye Ddhadkan Naye Sawaal. Shaheer is also a well-known name in the Indonesian film and television industry and has worked in more than eight shows there, some of which include Aladin and Alakadam, Roro Jonggrang and Tuyul and Mba Yul Reborn.

Image Credits: Ruchikaa Kapoor Official Instagram Account

