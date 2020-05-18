Priyanka Chopra's Quirky Hairdo Reminds Twitterati Of Shaka Laka Boom Boom's Magic Pencil

The Desi Girl of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to trolls on social media. Chopra's style and sartorial choice lately became the fodder for memers across the globe. However, this time around, it was the Baywatch actor's quirky hairstyle which caught everyone's attention on social media and was soon compared with Shaka Laka Boom Boom's iconic pencil by users across various social media platforms.

Priyanka Chopra's quirky hairdo reminds Twitterati of Shaka Laka Boom Boom's pencil

Recently, the global megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently got nostalgic as she shared a BTS video from the shoot of a magazine cover on social media. In the #flashbackfriday post shared by Chopra, the Isn't It Romantic actor is seen chilling as she danced on a Punjabi track, dressed in a bathrobe. However, what grabbed everyone's eyeballs was her quirky hairdo with her hair spiked high like a balloon that soon became fodder for memes for many users on social media.

Although she received a lot of compliments from her fans, the majority of them were quite unimpressed by her look. While most of them were all-laughter in the comment section of the post, Chopra's hairdo reminded a lot of people of the iconic magic pencil from the Television show Shaka Laka Boom Boom.

For the unversed, Shaka Laka Boom Boom is a 2000's television show which streams on Hotar and Disney+ now. The story of the show revolves around the life of the Sanju (played by Kinshuk Vaidya) who finds a magical pencil, which has the ability to bring drawn things to life. The show is deemed as one of the most popular children's TV shows of that decade.

Along with sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas captioned the post writing, "Dancing into the weekend. There is always something to be grateful for. #flashbackfriday #getyourfreakon #BTS #princesspoppyvibes "

Check out some of the hilarious reactions by users on social media below:

Yr yeh shakalaka boom boom ki pencil q lg rhi ha mjy https://t.co/GN9KFeTmlK — 🥺 (@MalaikaAttiq) May 17, 2020

uncanny resemblance w the pencil pic.twitter.com/I7yquLo8Jh — farOoq (@KFCmerapyaar) May 17, 2020

Similar to shaka laka boom boom pencil😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dCIiYsqK1G — Shubham Gupta (@Shubham55684357) May 16, 2020

Katai shakalaka boom boom wali pencil lag rahi hai... https://t.co/RVDCd6uOJG — Rohit Sharma (@Rohit_Ujjaini) May 18, 2020

With most of them finding a striking resemblance of Priyanka Chopra's hairdo with that of Shaka Laka Boom Boom's magic pencil, other users could not hold back from expressing their thoughts about the same either and further compared her look with various highly-popular characters from animated television shows. A lot of users retweeted Chopra's post and compared her look with Syndrome from The Incredibles and Goku from the Dragon Ball series. Check them out below:

New Dragon Ball live action looks weird pic.twitter.com/S8WuEjxJpt — (⌐■-■) (@IntersticeNomad) May 17, 2020

(Image credit: Priyanka Chopra Instagram and Farooq Twitter)

