'Shakti' Actor Simba Nagpal Reveals He Did Not Know About Father’s Demise For Years

Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Simba Nagpal was a part of several reality shows before he ventured into films. The actor was previously a part of Splitsvilla as well. Recently, a video of Simba Nagpal’s audition of Roadies surfaced on social media where he revealed he did not know about his father’s demise for almost three years.

ALSO READ | Shakti Written Update For February 12, 2020: Virat Gets Punished

Simba Nagpal reveals he did not know about his father’s death

When Simba Nagpal first walked in for his interview at MTV Roadies, he managed to impress all the judges, especially Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula with his fitness regime. He even went on to perform a few fitness routines for them. All along, Simba Nagpal was shirtless as he did his fitness routine.

ALSO READ | Shakti Mohan On 'Break A Leg' Season 2 And What She Has In Store For Fans

Talking about his childhood during the PI round for MTV Roadies’ audition, Simba Nagpal revealed that he was an introvert during his childhood. When asked why he was so, the actor revealed that this was because his father used to beat him up during his childhood. He added that his father thought "this would make him strong".

However, after participating in MTV Splitsvilla, he changed and became completely the opposite. Simba Nagpal also mentioned that his father was a national level boxing champion.

When asked whether his father was still around, Simba Nagpal revealed, "No, he died when I was around 11-12 years". He revealed how one day he was playing with his father and the next day he vanished. Simba Nagpal asked his mother about the same. She answered that he had gone to New York for some work.

ALSO READ | 'Shakti' Written Update For January 30, 2020: Virat Gets Sweet Birthday Surprise

Years passed by and he never saw his father again. When Simba Nagpal asked "Where is my dad?", his mother revealed that his father had passed away a couple of years ago in an accident. He also revealed how his mother has been there for him since then. Simba Nagpal further said that he is always there for her as well and will always remain a momma's boy.

Take a look at Simba Nagpal’s revelation here:

ALSO READ | MTV Roadies' Season 18 To Start From THIS Date: Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.